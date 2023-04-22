Vice Mayor Rakova: the fifth season of the New Addresses of Happiness project was opened in Moscow

In Moscow, on the eve of the Krasnaya Gorka holiday, on April 22, the fifth wedding season of the Moscow Mayor’s New Addresses of Happiness project opened, within the framework of which offsite marriage registrations are held in unusual places in the capital. This was announced by Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

Since 2019, Moscow newlyweds have been able to register their marriage in popular places in the capital. During this time, the number of locations has increased by 1.5 times. In addition, we regularly update and open new locations. Now every fourth wedding takes place at offsite locations. Availability of locations increased by more than 50 percent compared to 2019. More than 8,000 newlyweds planned to register their marriage in 2023. And for the newlyweds there are six thousand free places this year. Today we open the fifth wedding season on the eve of the Red Hill holiday. Each location will be thematically decorated, professional photographers will work there, and all newlyweds will be presented with branded Troika cards. In total, about 1.7 thousand couples will get married on the eve of Krasnaya Gorka Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

More than 300 couples will open the fifth anniversary wedding season of the New Addresses of Happiness project, and more than 1.7 thousand couples plan to get married from April 21 to April 23. All major activities are scheduled for Saturday, on the most popular day for weddings – April 22 – more than 40 percent of couples who applied for the days dedicated to Krasnaya Gorka plan to get married.

Especially for the newlyweds in the capital, for the opening of the wedding season and the Krasnaya Gorka holiday, Troika cards with the slogan “Moscow registry office unites hearts” were issued, which every couple of newlyweds will receive on April 22. The cards are made in two different designs – one for him, the other for her. Branded cards can also be purchased at the ticket offices of the Moscow metro on the Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line.

The fifth season of the project will begin with a parade of river trams from the Radisson Royal flotilla: five ships will run all day for the newlyweds along Presnenskaya Embankment to Moscow City and back. They will marry 50 couples.

“The New Addresses of Happiness project is being updated and expanded. In 2023, new venues were opened for the newlyweds – the Opera House of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve and the Ferris wheel “The Sun of Moscow”, solemn ceremonies at the Ostankino TV Tower resumed. Especially for couples who want to celebrate the conclusion of marriage with a special dance, since April 22 of this year, a platform has been opened in the Hilton Leningradskaya ballroom, ”said Rakova.

On April 22, solemn ceremonies on the eve of Krasnaya Gorka are held in the historic building of the Moscow City Duma, four couples will get married there. Solemn wedding ceremonies with the participation of city leaders are a metropolitan tradition that has existed for more than 10 years, noted in the social complex of Moscow. They take place once a year on Krasnaya Gorka.

Decorated photo zones have been prepared in all wedding palaces and outdoor venues, free professional photographers will work for couples on April 22 to accompany couples during the wedding, as well as take pictures before or after in various interiors.