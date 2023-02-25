In Moscow, raids began on teenagers after mass brawls in the Aviapark and Marcos Mall shopping centers

In Moscow, since February 24, there have been roundups of teenagers after mass brawls that occurred in the Aviapark and Marcos Mall shopping centers. This was reported to Lente.ru by a law enforcement source.

According to preliminary data, one of the fights took place at the Aviapark food court on February 19, the participants were allegedly representatives of a “youth subculture” called PMC Redan. Baza Edition informsthat the young people were sitting at the table, other teenagers approached them and demanded to give them chairs, which started a fight. After that, the teenagers “scored the arrow” the next day, February 20. They also met at Aviapark to sort things out.

After the raids began at Aviapark, the teenagers decided to meet at the Marcos Mall shopping center – next to this shopping center, about 20 people were detained, most of them about 15 years old.

PMC Redan is a community that uses the image of a spider from the popular anime in its attributes

Judging by the fight videos and photos of teenagers from PMC Redan published by a number of Telegram channels, they grow their hair and dye it black, wear plaid pants, black and white scarves with hieroglyphs, and black T-shirts that depict a spider with number “4”.

The spider symbol, like the name “Redan”, is taken from the manga. Hunter X Hunter. In the center of its plot is a group that earns money by criminal means.

The number 4 probably means the serial number of one of the anime characters. In Japan “4” counts unlucky number.

In social networks, PMC Redan is also compared to the ghoul subculture – people who watch anime and play online games. At the same time, there are two sources for the name of the subculture – the anime “Tokyo Ghoul” and the game Dota 2 (“Dota 2”). How writes publication about Internet culture Medialeaks, the latter are better known.

Journalist Leonid Skvirsky in his Telegram-channel wrote that the name “PMC Redan” probably came from a track by dota rapper Shadowraze, which has a quote: “We are spiders, we are a generation, Redan is with me.” Dota rap is a separate trend in the genre popular with Russian teenagers, the authors of which make references not only to the game Dota 2, but also to various anime, including Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Ghoul and Naruto.

“PMC Redan” was associated with attacks on skinheads and migrants, but the anime people themselves deny this

After the appearance of the video with fights, a number of Telegram channels reported that teenagers from PMC Redan are an association of informals who want to “repulse football fans, people of non-Slavic appearance and nationalists.”

The Komsomolskaya Pravda publication claims that it took interview from one of the members of PMC Redan, who introduced himself as Doge. He allegedly told reporters that this is an informal association of boys and girls aged 14-16 who love anime and images of the Redan gang.

“Maybe in some way we imitate them in appearance. And we all got tired of the fact that on the streets, in the shopping center, when we go for a walk, gopota clings to us. What year is it? And someone with fists is ready to pounce on you for your appearance. doja

According to the interlocutor of the newspaper, the members of PMC Redan do not consider themselves a subculture and simply want not to be molested. The interlocutor of the publication explained that the conflict in the “Aviapark” began after one of the teenagers was pestered with claims to his appearance and with threats to “set fire and cut his bangs.”

Doja added that the name “PMC Redan” has nothing to do with PMC (private military company) “Wagner” businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and it’s just a joke.

In one of the Redan PMC channels, which is most actively distributed by other users, a post was published on February 22, stating that the community members had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings.

“PMC redan does not distribute any calls to action or oppression. Once again, we apologize from the entire admin team. People who now offend someone’s religion, nationality, do not belong to our community in any way, ”the publication says. (original spelling retained).

Members of the “tsb not mit” community, opponents of drinking parties in the center of Moscow, took part in a fight with anime people

How writes MSK1, a fight in Aviapark took place between members of the Redan PMC and the tsb ne mit community, a group of young people who conduct something like educational conversations with teenagers, urging them not to gather in the central regions of Moscow to drink alcohol and illegal substances. The abbreviation “CB” means the name of the Tsvetnoy Boulevard district, and “mit” comes from the English to meet – to meet.

Members of both groups claim that the version of ethnic overtones began to spread after the publication of videos of fights on the Internet, but there are no ethnic conflicts between the movements.

However, according to the data channel SHOT, teenagers from PMC Redan received eight statements to the police due to aggressive content and messages threatening to set up explosions in public places. The Safe Internet League has filed a court request to ban the Redan movement, calling it neo-Nazi.

Conflicts occurred not only in the shopping center

How claims Komsomolskaya Pravda, on February 23, a teenager, who was also a member of Redan PMC, was beaten at the Lubyanka metro station. According to the publication, he was attacked by the so-called officer – a near-football hooligan. Presumably, this fight was also caught on video.

How reported The Investigative Committee, a fight took place between teenagers, one of them “for no reason out of hooligan motives” was sprayed in the face with a can, after which they inflicted several blows on different parts of the body.

The UK opened a criminal case under the article on hooliganism. Two teenagers born in 2005 and 2007 were detained, they pleaded guilty, they were charged. In the near future, the investigation will petition the court to select a measure of restraint.

In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, a representative of PMC Redan, Doja, said that the conflict was due to the appearance of a teenager.

After a fight in the “Aviapark” opened a criminal case

According to a source from Lenta.ru, the case was initiated under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”). The police are identifying the participants in the conflict. At the same time, the investigation is under part 2 of this article, since the crime was committed by a group of persons. The maximum term for it is up to seven years in prison, teenagers who have reached the age of 14 can be attracted.

As the interlocutor of the publication specified, the police are considering the version of the conflict arising out of personal hostility. The case is under the control of the Metropolitan Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In the “Aviapark” the protection of public order has been strengthened.

At the same time, Lenta.ru’s interlocutors do not know about the test for extremism, but they do not exclude that it can be carried out later.