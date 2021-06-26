Heat up to 35 degrees and partly cloudy are expected in Moscow and Moscow region on June 26. Forecast published on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to weather forecasters, intermittent rain, thunderstorms and hail are possible in the capital during the day. South wind is expected at a speed of 5-10 meters per second. In a thunderstorm, gusts up to 17 meters per second are possible.

At night in the capital region it will get colder up to 20-22 degrees Celsius. The pressure in Moscow will be at the level of 745-746 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, called the time of the end of the heat According to her, a slight cooling is expected in Moscow early next week. However, in general, warm weather in the capital region will remain until the end of the month.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!