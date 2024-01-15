Dozens of people gathered on January 15 at the State Academic Maly Theater for a farewell ceremony for People's Artist of the USSR Yuri Solomin, who passed away on January 11 at the age of 88. An Izvestia correspondent reports this.

Many were carrying flowers, and a queue formed at the entrance to the theater. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 on the Historical Stage.

The People's Artist will be buried on the same day at the Troekurovsky cemetery.

As Izvestia’s source reported, the cause of Yuri Solomin’s death was a number of complications after an ischemic stroke.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Solomin’s family and friends. He called the actor’s death a severe, irreparable loss for national culture, for all of Russia.

Yuri Solomin is an actor and theater and film director, since 1988 – artistic director of the Maly Theater, theater teacher. Known for his roles in the films “His Excellency’s Adjutant” (1969), “Dersu Uzala” (1975), “An Ordinary Miracle” (1978), “The Bat” (1978), “TASS is Authorized to Declare” (1984), “Moscow Saga” “(2004), “Isaev” (2009) and many others. He has more than 50 theater roles from modern and classical repertoire.