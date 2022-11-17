In Moscow, developers began to call “odnushki” “dvushki”

In Moscow, one-room apartments with an area of ​​​​30 and a little square meters “transformed” into two-room apartments, former “Euro-three-room apartments” with a kitchen combined with a living room, became ordinary three-room apartments – as developers began to call them. In addition, the names of the classes of new buildings are increasingly changing – business segment objects have begun to be attributed to the premium segment. About this with reference to the director of the company Optima Development Dmitry Golev writes “Russian newspaper”.

According to real estate experts, classifying apartments as “business” or “comfort” is more of a marketing ploy, since there are no clear criteria for determining which class a particular object belongs to. However, some apartments that do not belong to the premium class have recently begun to be called as such. According to Golev, objects with an area of ​​60 “squares” are more likely to belong to the business class. At the same time, in order to comply with the premium segment, the footage of an apartment should be about 100 square meters. At the same time, he added, there should be no more than four or five apartments on the site, the architecture should be well thought out, the territory should be closed, the services should be premium, and the landscaping should be conceptual.

Experts attribute this behavior of developers to the struggle for customers – a large number of rooms and low prices hide a smaller number of square meters. Buyers were urged to be more attentive and look not at the number of rooms, but at the layout and size of the premises.

In November, Avito Real Estate analysts concluded that in the tenth month of 2022, among the major cities of Russia, the average area of ​​apartments in new buildings decreased the most in Sochi. Over the year, the dynamics there reached minus 16 percent.