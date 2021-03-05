Cloudy weather with clearings and light snow are expected in Moscow on Friday, March 5, according to the official website Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to forecasters, in the afternoon the temperature in the capital will drop to minus three degrees, on Saturday night – to 11 degrees below zero.

In the Moscow region during the daytime, it is expected up to five degrees below zero. At night in the region it can get colder to minus 18.

Due to icy conditions in the region, a yellow hazard level has been declared. The warning will remain in effect until Saturday 12:00.

The wind is west, north-west at a speed of up to ten meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will be about 743 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that the “baric saw” could remain in Moscow until at least mid-March.