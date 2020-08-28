Residents of Moscow noticed how in the capital new tiles are being replaced with new ones. The relevant frames are published in Telegram-channel “What’s in Moscow?”

Another replacement of paving stones was noticed near the Technopark metro station.

In July it was reported that in the Tagansky district of Moscow they decided to change last year’s curbs to new ones.

Earlier, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Housing and Public Utilities and Improvement, Pyotr Biryukov, said that paving slabs in Moscow are shifted when a marriage is found in it. He also said that in the capital they lay tiles with thermo-firing – they are not as slippery as asphalt, even “in icy weather”.

