More than half of the capital’s clinics, which had previously been reformatted into coronavirus hospitals, have returned to normal operation. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told about this on March 5.

“Now more than half of those clinics that have been converted to covid clinics are already operating normally. The entire system of Moscow health care throughout this difficult period of the past year worked steadily, maintaining the volumes necessary to provide assistance to Muscovites, ”he said on the air of Channel One.

On March 5, Sobyanin said that almost five times fewer COVID-19 cases were detected in Moscow than at the peak of the virus at the end of 2020. In general, he called the situation with coronavirus stable in the country.

On the same day, the capital’s mayor canceled the mandatory self-isolation regime for people 65+ and with chronic diseases. Starting from March 8, the stay of elderly Muscovites at home will become advisory.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced a steady decline in the incidence of coronavirus. She noted that currently the incidence rate per 100 thousand population is 7.5.

