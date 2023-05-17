Over 24,000 households have been brought to a single standard of comfort in Moscow over 10 years. This was announced on Tuesday, May 16, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel.

According to the official, in the city courtyards, specialists have equipped sports and recreation areas, installed playgrounds for children, and equipped high-quality lighting. He clarified that the renovation continues, taking into account the wishes of local residents, writes RT.

The mayor pointed out that in one area, the townspeople need convenient paths to schools and stations, in the other – additional areas for workout, the TV channel notes. “360”. In 2023, work is planned in all urban districts, writes NSN.

Sobyanin pointed out that one of the largest projects in the north-east of the capital is the improvement of an entire block along Severodvinskaya Street. There, specialists will put seven yards in order, update children’s and sports grounds, equip recreation areas and replace the asphalt. On Chelyuskinskaya Street, playgrounds with slides, carousels, swings and sandboxes will be equipped, as well as horizontal bars for workout, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

In the Sokol district, courtyards on Alabyan and Panfilov streets will be renovated. Specialists will improve four playgrounds, one gym and one football ground, reports RIAMO. Yards in Savelki and Stary Kryukov will be improved in Zelenograd, clarifies “Moscow 24”.

In total, more than 1.6 thousand courtyard areas should be landscaped this year, the website writes. aif.ru.

In April, it was reported that new public spaces would be built in Moscow on the site of wastelands and undeveloped territories.

Improvement will be carried out taking into account the opinion of the townspeople, which they expressed as part of the Active Citizen project.