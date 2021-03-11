In Moscow, more than 10 thousand patients with coronavirus infection received blood plasma with antibodies. On Thursday, March 11, reports website Mayor of Moscow with reference to the press service of the Moscow Department of Health.

“Since April last year, we have been successfully applying the method of immune plasma transfusion to patients with coronavirus infection. The decision on the transfusion for a specific patient is made by the council after a comprehensive analysis of the information. Patients with moderate and severe forms of the disease in the absence of their own antibodies receive plasma, ”said Andrey Bulanov, chief freelance transfusion specialist of the Department of Health.

In accordance with the unified standard of inpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus approved in November 2020, citizens aged 18 to 55 years old who do not have chronic diseases and who have negative tests for HIV, hepatitis B and C can become donors of immune plasma.

In addition, for the donation of plasma, five weeks must pass after the first symptoms of coronavirus appear. Also, a potential donor must weigh more than 50 kg.

In February 2021, the Moscow authorities announced that since April 2020, Moscow donors have already donated 10 tons of plasma with antibodies to COVID-19.

