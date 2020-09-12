In Moscow, the driving force of a Mercedes didn’t brake at a site visitors mild and flew right into a automobile parked at a pink site visitors mild. Crash video publishes Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT.

The footage reveals how a black automobile at excessive velocity precipitated an accident, ramming one other passenger automobile, and scattered itself to items.

The incident befell on Plescheeva Avenue. The trunk of one other automobile flew off. On account of the incident, 5 individuals had been injured, together with two kids, all of them within the hospital, the channel studies, citing a supply within the emergency companies.

In September, it was reported that the Moscow authorities needed to cut back the variety of deadly accidents within the metropolis to zero. The press service of the Division of Transport mentioned that on the finish of 2019, the dying fee on the roads of Moscow was the bottom within the nation (3.5 deaths per 100 thousand individuals). Furthermore, ten years in the past this quantity was virtually twice as excessive – 6.6.

