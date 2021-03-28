In Moscow, a scuffle between 10-year-olds turned into a brawl involving their parents. It is reported by REN TV…

The men tried to separate their children, but as a result one of the Muscovites hit the other. Then he knocked down the man’s child and stabbed him. The incident took place on Yablochkov Street.

It is known that the injured boy needed the help of doctors. He was hospitalized with bruises of the soft tissues of the head, hematomas of the forehead and right limb.

The attacker, after the fight, took his child and went home.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!