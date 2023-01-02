The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that January 1 in Moscow became record warm in the entire history of observations. His words convey TASS.

According to the forecaster, in the evening the air temperature reached 4.3 degrees Celsius. 4.3 degrees. “Thus, a new heat record for January 1 has been set,” he stated.

The previous record for January 1 in the capital was set in 1973. Then the air warmed up to plus 4.2 degrees.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand predicted the weather for Muscovites with a “November character” on January 1.