On the strengthening of security control near the capital’s reservoirs due to the heat told agency “Moscow” deputy mayor of the city Petr Biryukov.

He recalled that, according to weather forecasts, the temperature reaching 30 degrees will last on the street until June 21. For this reason, there are more vacationers near the Moscow River and other reservoirs.

“Rescuers have begun intensive patrols on modern boats throughout the waters of the Moskva River and inland waters,” Biryukov said. According to him, safety in recreation areas is provided by employees of 25 search and rescue stations of the Moscow City Search and Rescue Service at water bodies.

Rescuers patrol the coastline and on foot. They talk to vacationers, remind them of safety rules, look for minors unaccompanied by adults.

The Moscow River, the Khimki reservoir, Serebryany Bor, the Stroginskaya floodplain, Chisty Bay and all city ponds are under continuous control, Biryukov noted.

He urged Muscovites and guests of the city to observe safety rules while relaxing near the water, swim only in permitted places and closely monitor children.

Earlier it was reported that Moscow began to be saved from the heat by spraying water in the air.