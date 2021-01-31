About two thousand citizens, including media workers, came to an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on January 31, reports press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

At the same time, about 600 citizens who participated in the uncoordinated rally attempted an organized passage along the sidewalks of several Moscow streets.

“Police officers, in cooperation with representatives of other law enforcement agencies, continue to ensure public order in the city,” – stressed in the capital’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is added that the number of participants in the action this Sunday was half as many as on January 23, when about 4 thousand citizens were involved in the event.

Prior to this, the Moscow Regional Security Department reported about 300 participants in an unauthorized rally in the capital. Due to pedestrian access to the carriageway, the movement of eight routes of ground transport was hampered, including buses No. 40, 122, T41, electric bus No. T14 and trams No. 7, 13, 37, 50.