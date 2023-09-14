A mini-herd of five goats was spotted at a bus stop in Butovo, Moscow. The photo appeared in the “Southern Butovo M125” group of the social network “In contact with”.

“The goats were tired of walking and decided to wait for the bus on Izyumskaya Street,” wrote the author of the photo, in which the artiodactyls lie in the shade behind the bus stop. Two goats sat next to electric scooters.

“They were waiting for their scooter to be paid for”, “What, it’s autumn, you don’t have to watch your figure anymore, so let’s go with these healthy walks”, “I want to lie down with them… play some club”, “And they do it right! Everyone needs a rest,” “They are just waiting for their car sharing,” wrote netizens.

Earlier, goats crossed the road next to a pedestrian crossing in Moscow and were caught on video.