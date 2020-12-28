In Moscow, the body of a strangled Interior Ministry colonel was found in one of the apartments. On Monday, December 28, REN TV reports.

According to the newspaper, we are talking about a retired police colonel, the former deputy head of the police department for the South-Eastern district of the capital, 73-year-old Alexander Kormilitsin. He was found in a bed in his apartment on Pechorskaya Street. A bandage was wrapped around the victim’s neck. The detectives suspect that the pensioner was killed on purpose. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

The deceased served in law enforcement since 1969. He started as a guard policeman and rose to the rank of deputy head of the department for organization of service. For several years he was the chairman of the joint Council of Veterans of the Department of Internal Affairs of the South-Eastern District of the capital.

