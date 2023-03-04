I found a house with unusual turrets on the roof in Teplichny Lane in the capital and showed it to the subscribers of the “Other Side of Moscow” group on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) city ​​resident. One of the members of the Internet community in the comments under the photo of the house said that she had been in different parts of it and noticed a significant difference between them.

“That’s the beauty of it. There is a direct natural “color differentiation of pants,” she said. According to the Muscovite, one part of the house was built “for those on the waiting list and other settlers”: on the floors there are long corridors without windows, only doors to the right and left, like in a hostel. And the other part is “luxury housing”, it looks completely different.

Many users were impressed by the photo taken by the author of the post. “The house is not bad, brick. The turrets are funny”, “Outside the house is straight solid,” they wrote. “And what is this tower on the roof?” one of them asked. “It looks like a royal tower on the Kremlin wall,” they ironically remarked to him in response. “Maybe the king lives at home there?” another netizen continued the discussion.

