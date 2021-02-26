The hydrometeorological center announced a yellow level of weather hazard in Moscow and the Moscow region due to ice and wind, according to the institution’s website.

The weather service warns that strong winds will continue in the region until the morning of February 27, and the ice warning will be relevant in the capital until 22:00 Saturday, in the Moscow region until 12:00 on February 27.

According to meteorologists, on Friday afternoon the air temperature in the capital will be up to +5 degrees. Rain, sleet and sleet are also expected. The wind will reach a speed of 15 meters per second.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow and Moscow region meteorological office, said that the combination of severe frosts and precipitation this winter is associated with the onset of a new climatic era.