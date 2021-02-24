A fire in a metal hangar in the Russian capital has been extinguished, reports website GU EMERCOM in Moscow.

“By the measures taken at 02:37 the fire was extinguished,” the ministry said in a statement.

The incident happened on Danilovskaya embankment. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt. The area of ​​the fire was 750 square meters.

It is noted that 25 people were taken out of the adjacent two-story building.

Earlier it was reported about a fire in a metal hangar on the Varshavskoe highway. The fire was extinguished on an area of ​​1000 square meters. There are no casualties.