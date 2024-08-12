Entrances to Lithuanian Embassy Building Threw Red Paint in Moscow

In Moscow, two entrances to the Lithuanian embassy building on Borisoglebsky Lane were doused with red paint. This was reported by a correspondent TASS.

In addition, red handprints were left on a plaque on the wall of a foreign diplomatic mission. This can be seen in photographs published by the agency.

According to the journalist, the situation near the embassy is now calm. The photo exhibition “Nuremberg Trials. View from Moscow” continues to operate near the building.

Earlier, the fence of the Czech embassy on Julius Fucik Street was doused with red paint. Vandals also defaced the turnstile of the foreign state’s mission.

In addition, in December 2023, homeless people entered the Kenyan embassy in Moscow and caused a disturbance. The intruders walked around the second floor of the residence, inspected the halls, rooms, kitchen and left a mess everywhere. They also smoked indoors and ate food left by embassy employees.