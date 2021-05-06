In Moscow, several trees fell due to the wind, one person was injured. On Thursday, May 6, reports TASS citing a source in emergency services.

“In the Ochakovo-Matveyevsky district, a tree fell on a person. He was injured, he is being examined by doctors, ”the message says.

In addition, a part of the roof was bent by the wind near a residential building on Victory Square, the scene of the incident was cordoned off, and there were no casualties.

The metropolitan department of transport reported a delay in the movement of trams on Yauzsky Boulevard due to a tilted tree. The department noted that the routes of transport have temporarily changed.

At the same time, in the capital’s urban complex denied information about the collapse in houses on Profsoyuznaya Street and on Kutuzovsky Prospect, which appeared earlier that day.

It is noted that in a non-residential building at 70 Profsoyuznaya Street, due to strong gusts of wind, a small section of the metal covering of the parapet was torn off, and in a house on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, 82, a strong wind slightly damaged the balcony glazing.

On the eve of the Russian Emergencies Ministry issued an emergency warning about strong winds. It is specified that in connection with the passage of the frontal zone in the period from 12:00 to 20:00 on May 6 in Moscow, its gusts can reach 15–20 m / s ”.