Cloudy weather without precipitation and ice is expected in Moscow on Tuesday, January 5, the official website reports. Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to meteorologists, in the daytime the air temperature in the capital will be from minus one to plus one degrees. On Wednesday night, the city can get cold up to six degrees below zero. Light snow will fall in places.

On the territory of the Moscow region during the day it is expected from minus four to one degree above zero. At night, the temperature in the region can drop to minus eight.

On January 5, a yellow level of weather hazard was declared in Moscow and the region due to icy conditions.

East wind at a speed of up to seven meters per second. Atmospheric pressure is about 756 millimeters of mercury.

