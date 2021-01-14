In Moscow, due to heavy snowfall, traffic is seriously hampered. Now traffic jams in the capital are estimated at 8 points, road traffic accidents and road works negatively affect road traffic.

According to Deptrans, the most difficult transport situation was on the inner side of the Moscow Ring Road from Besedinskoye Highway to Lipetskaya Street. On this section, there is practically no traffic due to trucks that slip in snow drifts and occupy the entire roadbed. The congestion stretched for almost 9 kilometers.

Also, traffic to the center of Moscow is hampered by Entuziastov Highway and Volgogradsky Prospect.

Unfavorable weather conditions also affected the operation of ground public transport. For example, trams No. 7, 9, 50 are delayed on Fight Square due to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, forecasters report that the snowfall in the capital will subside during the day, but before that, about 5-8 millimeters of precipitation will fall. RIA News… Due to snowfall, snow drifts and reduced visibility are predicted.

Forecasters predicted heavy snowfall and increased wind in Moscow on Thursday night. Roshydromet clarified that with a probability of 95 percent on the night of January 14 and in the afternoon of January 15 in the capital, up to 9 millimeters of precipitation, or more than 20 percent of the monthly norm, may fall.