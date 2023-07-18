In Moscow, the police stopped the activities of organized crime groups of shadow bankers with an income of more than 230 million rubles

The Moscow police stopped the activities of an organized criminal group (OCG), whose members are suspected of illegal cashing and transit of money. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

The security forces detained 13 people, including the organizer. A criminal case was initiated against them under articles 172 (“Illegal banking activity”) and 210 (“Organization of a criminal community or participation in it”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to Volk, the 63-year-old Muscovite created companies whose general directors and founders were nominees. In addition, he bought details of already existing organizations. For their services, shadow bankers took a percentage that went to the settlement accounts of controlled legal entities. The income of the organized crime group amounted to more than 230 million rubles. This money was distributed among all members of the criminal community.