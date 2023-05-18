A new artificial intelligence service capable of recognizing multiple sclerosis on magnetic resonance imaging of the brain has been launched in Moscow. About this on Wednesday, May 17, told Deputy Mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova.

“Now neural networks are helping doctors look for signs of multiple sclerosis in x-rays. This dangerous neurological disease usually begins to develop at a young age and can lead to severe disability over time, ”the City News Agency quoted Cancer as saying. “Moscow”.

With the help of AI technologies, doctors will be able to increase the speed and accuracy of its diagnosis on MRI of the brain. So, smart algorithms are already involved by doctors in the search for pathologies in 21 clinical areas, clarifies RT.

In addition, with the help of AI, doctors detect signs of lung cancer, COVID-19, osteoporosis of the spine, aortic aneurysm, coronary heart disease, stroke and many other diseases in X-ray images. “360”.

In addition, since 2020, smart algorithms have been working as part of an experiment to introduce computer vision technologies into medicine. NSN.

In April, Honored Doctor of Russia, infectious disease specialist Sergei Ryabov said that the formation of cholesterol with the possible development of atherosclerosis of the cerebral vessels can lead to dementia.

Due to this irreversible process, the circulatory system ceases to cope with the supply of oxygen to the cells.

In 2020, the head of the All-Russian Public Organization of the Disabled – Patients with Multiple Sclerosis, MD. Yan Vlasov spoke about the specifics of multiple sclerosis. The specialist noted that now this disease is common and mainly in young people aged 22 to 27 years, the TV channel reports. “Star”. He explained that multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that can lead to impaired motor function and vision. Stress is the main cause of the disease. In addition, he emphasized that this disease appears solely due to the specifics of human genetics, when, as a result of stress, genes from a deterministic state become active.