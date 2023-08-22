A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the death of people on an underground excursion in Moscow, reported on the night of Tuesday, August 22, GSU ​​SK in Moscow.

“A criminal case is being investigated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of Russia (Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence). The sanction of this article provides for punishment for the perpetrators of up to 10 years in prison,” the press release says.

According to investigators, four people, including minors, died on an illegal excursion along the Neglinka River led by a digger guide on Sunday, August 20, and the fate of three more remains unknown.

Three people have been identified who are related to the organization of this excursion. One of them was detained, investigators are working with him. In the near future, the investigation will petition for his arrest.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed his condolences to the families of those who died during a tour of the collectors.