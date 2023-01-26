The acceptance of applications for the regional stage of the youth championship for engineers “First Element” has begun in the capital. This was announced by Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina.

As part of the competition, participants will design radio-controlled models of cars powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Schoolchildren, students of universities and colleges of the capital can take part in the championship. In total, about 20 teams will be formed, each of which will include pilots, mechanics, engineers and designers. You can apply until February 6 inclusive on the competition website. After selection, the contestants will go through a 20-hour training program.

“While preparing for the championship, the guys will receive engineering skills and knowledge in the field of energy, chemistry, and electronics. Pilots will hone their control skills, while mechanics and designers will get acquainted with aerodynamics and material resistance. In the final, each team will take a 1:10 scale radio-controlled model onto the track. In six hours of the race, they will have to complete the maximum number of laps,” the Vice Mayor noted.

Competitions will be held at VDNKh. Trial and qualifying races are scheduled for March 17, and the final – the next day.

The five teams that show the best results will represent Moscow at the all-Russian stage of the First Element competition. The finalists will meet in April at the Smena Children’s Center in Anapa.

