Due to the downpour that hit Moscow, flooding occurred in some areas of the city. Forecasters called it tropical.

A video appeared on social networks, which was filmed at the exit from the Moscow Ring Road on Altufevskoye Highway. The footage shows that cars are forced to cross the real sea.

The downpour began in the capital on Sunday, December 11. Earlier in the day, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, reported that real tropical rain was predicted in the capital on December 12. It is expected that the air temperature will be from 0 to +5 degrees, the website writes. kp.ru. According to the forecast of a specialist, from 23 to 33 mm of precipitation will fall in the capital per day. This is up to 40-60% of the monthly norm for December, the TV channel clarifies. “Star”.

Tishkovets drew attention to the fact that on December 12, an absolute daily record of precipitation for the entire metropolitan meteorological history of December could also be set, writes NSN. The previous maximum has held since 1981, when 23 mm of rain fell, the city news agency clarifies. “Moscow”.

According to the channel “360”, weather forecasters of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia announced a “yellow” level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region until 07:00 on December 12 due to icy roads and snowfalls. According to experts, the ice on the roads will continue until at least 11:00 on Tuesday, December 13.

On December 10, heavy snow fell in Moscow due to the southern cyclone. Forecasters calculated that a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in the capital day and night.

December 4 “Reedus” noted that such a cold start of winter, as in 2022, had not been in the capital region for 20 years.