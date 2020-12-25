Over the past day in Moscow, another 5659 patients have been cured of the coronavirus, the headquarters said on December 25.

“The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 593,939 people,” the report says.

On the eve of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over 50 thousand city residents signed up for a coronavirus vaccine. He added that, if necessary, the number of vaccination points can be doubled.

In addition, on December 24, Sobyanin said that additional capacities were deployed in Moscow to treat COVID-19 patients. He also noted that the authorities hope to stabilize the situation with the coronavirus, but so far this has not been observed.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on December 23 that victory over the COVID-19 pandemic is possible by the end of spring, subject to mass vaccination of the population. She added that it is currently difficult to name the percentage of people who have natural immunity to COVID-19.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Hotline phone: 8 (800) 2000-112.