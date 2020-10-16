In Moscow, another 1803 people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day. This was announced by the deputy mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova on Friday, October 16.

“Over the past day after undergoing treatment, another 1803 patients have recovered. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 270,226, ”she said.

Moscow authorities are urging recovered citizens to donate plasma to treat other patients with COVID-19.

A donor can be a person aged 18 to 55 years old who has had COVID-19 and does not have chronic diseases. He must also have negative tests for HIV, hepatitis B and C.

In addition, recovered Muscovites can become volunteers and help those who are being treated for COVID-19 at home.

Earlier in Moscow, against the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus, reduced travel for pensioners and students was suspended, employers were encouraged to transfer 30% of employees to a remote mode, and schools were sent on a two-week vacation, after which only students in grades 1-5 will return to full-time education … Students in grades 6-11 are transferred to a distance learning mode.

On October 19, a system for identifying visitors by QR code will start operating in Moscow nightclubs and bars. Upon entering the establishment, customers will have to scan a QR code or send an SMS to 7377.

The new measure will make it possible to notify Muscovites if a coronavirus is subsequently detected among the vacationers at the same time and in the same room with them.

At the same time, the closure of the city for quarantine, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, previously called “the very last step.”

