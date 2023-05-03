VK will hold a “Big stand-up festival” in Moscow from May 19 to 22

VK will hold the Big Stand-Up Festival in Moscow, organized by the producers of the Open Microphone, Women’s Stand-Up, Outside Stand Up and Labelcom projects. This was reported in a press release from the company, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Applications for participation are accepted until May 19 in the official festival group on the VKontakte social network. On the day of the announcement, more than a thousand stand-up comedians from all over the country registered for it. In total, the number of applicants for participation exceeded 1500 people.

Participants of the festival, which will be held from May 19 to 22, will be able to perform stand-up monologues in front of creative producers and artists of popular humorous projects, including Denis Dorokhov, Ivan Abramov, Evgeny Chebotkov, Irina Myagkova, Varvara Shcherbakova and others.

The best comedians will be invited to film the final gala concert on May 22 and will become participants in Labelcom’s new large-scale stand-up projects.