Severe heat is expected in Moscow on Friday, in connection with which an “orange” level of weather danger has been declared. About this Hydrometeorological Center of Russia informs June 16th.

“The weather is dangerous. There is a possibility of natural disasters, damage, ”the message says.

According to weather forecasters, the thermometers will rise to +30 degrees, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

The warning is valid from 11:00 to 18:00, clarifies R.T.

According to experts’ forecasts, on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, in the capital region, the thermometers will show from +25 to +30 degrees during the day and from +11 to +16 degrees at night.

Partly cloudy without precipitation, light wind is forecast.

Earlier, on June 15, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a specialist of the Meteonovosti information portal, warned about the danger of hot weather for people and animals. According to her, the heat is dangerous with heat stroke, and children and animals are just in the hottest zone, closer to the hot asphalt. The specialist advised in the heat to walk with children near water bodies or in parks, and to go out with animals early in the morning or late in the evening.

Earlier that day, at stops, bus stations and bus stations in the Moscow region, passengers began to distribute drinking water due to hot weather. This is a way to support residents and visitors of the region during extreme weather conditions. In addition, the distribution of drinking water during the evening rush hour was organized at 18 railway stations and MZD stations. Water will also be distributed in the evening on Friday, June 16th.

Also on June 15, the Hydrometeorological Center warned of a high risk of forest fires in Moscow. On the same days, the regime of medium and high levels of fire danger will operate in the Moscow region.