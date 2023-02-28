In connection with the increase in wind up to 15 m/s, as well as severe black ice, the Hydrometeorological Center announced a yellow level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region. This is evidenced by the data of the prognostic map on February 28 Online institutions.

“Yellow – the weather is potentially dangerous,” the message says.

Black ice warning in the capital and the region will be valid until 21.00 March 2, and gusts of wind are also warned from 9.00 March 1 to 21.00 March 2.

Earlier, on February 28, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted that the temperature in Central Russia on the first day of spring, March 1, would drop to eight degrees below zero, which corresponds to the climatic norm. Vilfand stressed that on February 28, the temperature background is expected to be 1-2 degrees below the climatic norm.

According to the forecast of the head of the prognostic center “Meteo” Alexander Shuvalov, on March 2, a surge of heat is expected in the capital. On February 27, a meteorologist told Izvestia that snow and ice would actively melt that day, forming streams on the roads. The positive temperature will last on Thursday and Friday, and a new cold snap will come to Moscow over the weekend, Shuvalov added.

Prior to this, on February 21, Phobos Center specialist Mikhail Leus said that, according to data estimates over the past 30 years, the average date for the arrival of spring has shifted a week ahead. Now, as a rule, climatic spring comes to the capital on March 20, the forecaster said.