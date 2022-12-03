The hydrometeorological center announced in Moscow and the Moscow region orange, the penultimate level of weather danger due to frost. On Saturday, December 3, this is evidenced by the data of the prognostic map on site institutions.

It is reported that in some places the air temperature will be abnormally low – below the climatic norm by 7-10 degrees.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, on Sunday night the temperature will drop to -14 degrees, on Monday night the temperature will drop to -15.

On December 2, it was reported that in Moscow on Sunday the atmospheric pressure record of 68 years ago could be broken. The pressure will be 768 mmHg. On Monday, barometers will show 767 mmHg, which is also higher than the record, which for December 5 is 764.3 mmHg and belongs to 2001,

On December 1, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned of increased frost next week in the capital and the region. So, from Monday, December 5, frosts will come to the region to -11 degrees – this is truly January weather, the forecaster noted. In this regard, in the Moscow region will increase the temperature in the heating system.