“Lenta.ru”: in Moscow and the region introduced the mode of counter-terrorist operation

In Moscow and the Moscow region, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced – this was announced by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC). It is specified that the regime was announced to prevent possible terrorist attacks.

The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, said that mass events were canceled in Moscow due to the introduction of the CTO regime. The mayor stressed that movement around the city is not difficult, all services of the city are working in full. Sobyanin thanked the residents of Moscow and the guests of the capital for their understanding and calm attitude to what is happening.

What is the WHO mode?

The counter-terrorist operation (CTO) is a special legal regime that is introduced in certain regions of the country. It is used in emergency situations when it is impossible to stop terrorists in other ways. The concept of CTO is spelled out in federal law N35 “On countering terrorism”, adopted in 2006.

The first legal basis for the introduction of CTO was the law “On the fight against terrorism” of 1998. In territories where a special regime has been established, military equipment, weapons and special equipment are used. CTO is considered completed if terrorist activity is stopped, and local residents are out of danger.

What restrictions does the CTO regime provide for?

In territories with the introduced CTO regime, the following restrictive measures can be applied – both together and separately:

1. Forced resettlement of citizens. The most important of all measures under the CTO regime: people are evicted from their homes and sent to places of temporary residence until the end of the operation. It is also possible to move vehicles.

2. Checking documents. Law enforcement authorities can check the documents proving their identity from individuals. In the absence of such documents, the person is taken to the police department or other competent authorities for identification.

3. Strengthening the protection of public order. Security is enhanced at facilities subject to state protection, ensuring the vital activity of the population and the functioning of transport, as well as those that have a special material, historical, scientific, artistic or cultural value.

4. Control of telephone conversations. In the zone with the CTO regime, telephone conversations and other information transmitted via telecommunication channels are controlled. In addition, law enforcement agencies are looking through digital communication channels and mail for information about the circumstances of the terrorist attacks and those behind them.

5. Use of personal cars of citizens. The CTO regime allows the use of vehicles of individuals and organizations (except for institutions of foreign states and international organizations) to deliver people to hospitals, as well as to pursue suspected terrorist attacks.

6. Suspension of hazardous industries. The work of hazardous industries and organizations that use explosive, radioactive, chemical and biologically hazardous substances is suspended.

7. Restriction of communication services. In the KTO zone, it is planned to suspend the provision of communication services, as well as limit the use of networks and means of communication.

In addition, a curfew is established in the CTO zone, restricting the free movement of civilians, the sale of weapons, explosives and ammunition is prohibited, and citizens and their cars are searched.

When the CTO regime was introduced in Russia

The first CTO in Russia was the operation in Chechnya, which was conducted for ten years – from 1999 to 2009. In the 2000s and 2010s, the CTO regime was introduced for short periods in certain areas of cities and settlements in Ingushetia, Dagestan, Chechnya, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, Stavropol and Tyumen.

The last time before the June events, the CTO regime was introduced on May 23, 2023 in the Belgorod Region. Then the city of Grayvoron, in which six thousand people live, was subjected to massive shelling from multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars.

The checkpoint of the same name on the Russian-Ukrainian border was fired from tanks, after which a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered Russian territory. The Russian military counterattacked and closed the gap. Having lost at least 70 people, the enemy retreated to the territory of Ukraine. On the same day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov abolished the CTO regime in the region.