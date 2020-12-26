The hydrometeorological center of the Russian Federation announced a yellow level of weather hazard in Moscow and the region due to icy conditions, reports RIA News.

It is reported that the warning about ice in Moscow and the Moscow region is valid until 22.00 Sunday.

“The degree of intensity of dangerous phenomena: yellow – the weather is potentially dangerous,” – noted the meteorologists.

Earlier it was reported that forecasters announced a yellow level of weather hazard in Moscow and the region due to snow and wind.

The fact that snowfalls and blizzards are predicted in Moscow, forecasters reported last week.

It also became known that at the beginning of next week, frosts will come to the capital to minus 15 degrees.