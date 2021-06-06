In Moscow and the Moscow region announced the “yellow” level of danger on Sunday, June 6, due to wind and thunderstorms. This is reported by the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia on its website…

Wind gusts will reach 15 meters per second.

“The weather is potentially dangerous. Wind. Thunderstorms in places. The warning period is from 9:00 to 21:00 on June 6, “the message says.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, announced the timing of the beginning of the swimming season in Moscow and the Moscow region. The forecaster said that from Monday, June 7, night temperatures in the capital region will be double-digit – 10-13 degrees. According to him, in the second half of the week, the water temperature in the Moscow River will warm up, and the swimming season will begin.

