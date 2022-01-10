In Moscow, on Zhivopisnaya Street, an unknown person shot the car of the director of the Gold Standard firm, which is engaged in the wholesale trade in gold and precious metals. About it informs “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

The attempt on the businessman’s life took place on Friday evening, January 7. The man was driving his car when an unknown person ran into the road in front of him and opened fire. The businessman was not injured and immediately went to the police.

Experts examined the damage to the bumper, hood and driver’s door of the car and found a bullet at the crime scene. According to preliminary data, the shooting was carried out from a traumatic weapon.

The attacker’s motives are established.