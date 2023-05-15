In Moscow, a man raped an 18-year-old girl in a ravine, apologized to her and fled

In Moscow, an unknown person raped an 18-year-old girl in a ravine and asked for forgiveness. This is reported MK.RU.

On Sunday night, the girl was returning home from the diner where she worked. The victim walked from the bus stop on Varshavskoe highway to Nagornaya street. Along the way, she noticed that a hooded figure was stalking her. He grabbed the victim, pushed him into the ravine of the Korshunikha River and raped him.

It is noted that after that the defendant helped the girl to get up, led her to the stream, washed her face and asked for forgiveness. Then the attacker helped the victim up from the ravine and fled. The victim reported signs of the rapist. He is wanted.

