Mash: Moscow official refused to pay for crookedly laid asphalt and was beaten

In Moscow, an official was unhappy with the crookedly laid asphalt and was hit in the head with a chair. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the publication, the man refused to pay the contractor 800 thousand rubles for poor quality work. Before that, the civil servant had signed a contract for road construction with OOO Artstroy. The contractor laid 100 meters of soft asphalt crookedly.

After the promised money did not arrive in the account, the 36-year-old head of Artstroy burst into the official’s office and attacked him with his fists. The victim later received stitches.

His offender was detained and did not deny his guilt.

Earlier it was reported that in Adygea, the deputy head of the village of Takhtamukai, Azamat Lovpache, was accused of beating up a 51-year-old construction worker and his 16-year-old son. When discussing the payment, the official, according to the construction worker, announced that he did not agree with the announced amount and would not pay them at all.