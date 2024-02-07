In Moscow, an investigator from the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 9.6 years in prison for accepting a bribe.

In Moscow, a former investigator for particularly important cases was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. About this on Wednesday, February 7, in his Telegram– the channel reports the courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow.

Investigator Artem Vinogradov, who worked in the investigation department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the western administrative district of the capital, was found guilty of preparing for a crime and receiving a bribe. According to the court verdict, he was also deprived of the right to hold positions in the civil service in the system of Russian law enforcement agencies. Vingradov will serve his sentence in a maximum security colony.

