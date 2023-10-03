An employee of a Moscow alcohol store beat a customer suspected of stealing and was caught on video published in Telegram– channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

“On Pervomaiskaya, store employees suspected a buyer of stealing goods, and as a result, this buyer ended up on the ground on the street,” the author of the video said.

In the video, filmed inside the store, the seller holds the young man by the neck and speaks in a raised voice. Then, on the street, he knocks the client onto the asphalt and punches him in the face.

