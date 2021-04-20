The Moscow Emergencies Ministry announced an emergency warning due to worsening weather. Post posted in Telegram-channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

According to the ministry, from 15:00 on Tuesday, April 20, until 12:00 on Wednesday, April 21, rain and sleet are expected in the capital, as well as wind gusts of up to 15 meters per second.

Motorists were warned of a possible deterioration in visibility and minor accidents. “Be careful while driving, do not park under trees and wobbly structures,” the Department of Transport said.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos center, said that warming in Moscow will come only by Victory Day. According to him, in the first days of May the weather in the city will be “non-barbecue” – at nights it is expected from one to six degrees Celsius, in the daytime – from plus 12 to plus 17.

