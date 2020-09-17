In some areas of Moscow, almost a third of the monthly precipitation rate fell in two hours, reported on Thursday, September 17, Interfax representative of the mayor’s office of the capital.

According to him, the greatest amount of precipitation was recorded in the Central (20 mm), North-Western (20 mm), Northern (18 mm) and Zelenogradsk (16 mm) administrative districts.

At the same time, the monthly rainfall in Moscow is 65 mm.

“Local accumulations of water, formed due to intense precipitation, are promptly eliminated by the Mosvodostok teams. In total, more than 300 emergency teams and 200 units of equipment of the enterprise are on duty in the city, ”the agency quotes the words of a representative of the municipal economy complex.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Moscow warned of an increase in the wind in the capital to 26 m / s. Leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets said that showers and winds with gusts up to 23 m / s are expected in the capital. According to the meteorologist, up to 17-22 mm of precipitation will fall.