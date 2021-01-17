In Moscow, over the past day, 28.5% of the monthly precipitation rate fell. According to Interfax, forecasters say about 12 mm of snowfall.

Thus, the height of the snow cover in the capital was 45 cm – this is the maximum for this winter.

On Sunday, the residents of the capital will experience cloudy weather, with a little snow in some places. According to forecasters, in the afternoon in Moscow it will be from 17 to 15 degrees below zero, on Monday night the thermometer will drop to minus 20 degrees.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that February in Russia will be snowy and warm enough. A little more precipitation is expected in Moscow than usual. The average monthly temperature will be -7 degrees.