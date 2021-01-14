In Moscow, all restrictions in force due to the coronavirus pandemic have been extended for a week, except for schools, where full-time education will resume from the beginning of next week. Relevant decree published on the official website of the mayor of Moscow.

In the blog on his personal website Sergey Sobyanin wrotethat the epidemiological situation in Moscow is still uncertain, since, on the one hand, the New Year holidays stopped the growth of morbidity due to a decrease in passenger traffic in public transport, but there has not yet been a decrease in the hospitalization rate.

“There are still over 13 thousand people in hospitals – the same number as on the eve of the holidays,” Sobyanin said.

Based on the situation, the mayor of Moscow decided to extend all restrictions until January 21. In particular, city universities and colleges, institutions of additional education and sports schools will remain in the distance learning mode.

Sergei Sobyanin also said that in the near future, epidemiologists will be able to clarify the emerging trend in Moscow for the spread of coronavirus, which will allow making decisions for a longer period.

“If there is no deterioration, and the stabilization of the current level of incidence becomes sustainable, we will consider the possibility of mitigating a number of restrictions. For this to happen, each of us must be as careful as possible. Enterprises and organizations must scrupulously follow the instructions of sanitary doctors. And citizens should observe social distancing and use means of protection, ”the mayor wrote.

In addition, the capital’s mayor urged Muscovites not to postpone the decision to vaccinate.

Earlier today, the head of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that all students of the capital’s schools from January 18 will be able to continue full-time education. The mayor called the decision to abolish distance learning for high school students difficult, but he said the children were tired of staying at home.