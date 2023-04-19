Vice Mayor Rakov: Moskvorechye-Saburovo district public services center opened after overhaul

In Moscow, after a major overhaul, the center of public services of the Moskvorechye-Saburovo district was opened. As Vice Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said, it has become even more convenient to receive public services in the renovated premises – the number of computers in the electronic services zone has increased to 9, and a separate office for non-solemn marriage registration has appeared for newlyweds.

We continue to update the capital's offices of public services. Today, in the Moskvorechye-Saburovo district, the first public services center this year was opened after a major overhaul. Modern design solutions have made the room brighter and more spacious. The office has a separate office for non-ceremonial registration of marriage, a mini-cafeteria "My Coffee", as well as a modern diagnostic complex, which can be used to conduct an express analysis of key body indicators. The number of computers in the e-services zone has increased to 9. It has become even more comfortable to process public services and use additional services here Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

In the spacious waiting area with modern finishes and furniture, visitors can fill out an application, charge their phone, drink coffee and relax, said Rakova. The center has been improved, among other things, for a more comfortable stay and movement of citizens with limited mobility, and for the convenience of parents with children there is a children’s play area.

With the help of the diagnostic complex in the center, you can determine the composition of the body, the level of blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, evaluate the function of external respiration, as well as measure the pulse and see how rhythmically the heart beats. A free survey takes an average of seven minutes. In addition, here Muscovites can get personal recommendations on proper nutrition, as well as an individual list of physical exercises and tips on how to perform them.

Bookcrossing is also available for visitors, here you can read in a comfortable environment, scan QR codes with links to texts of interesting works by popular authors, and also see the poster of city events in the near future.

In addition, additional services operate in the center. For example, visitors can use additional services: take a photo for documents, print or make a copy of documents, pay state duties and other payments using payment terminals in the hall or reception window.

The My Documents public services center of the Moskvorechye-Saburovo district is located at the address: Proletarsky Prospekt, 18. It is open to residents daily from 08:00 to 20:00. Today, 137 public service centers operate in Moscow, including eight flagship offices – in the Central Administrative District, South-West Administrative District, Southern Administrative District, Eastern Administrative District, Southern Administrative District, Northern Administrative District, North-West Administrative District, CJSC and the Palace of Public Services at VDNKh. More than seven thousand reception windows have been opened in the centers. More than 11,000 employees are receiving.