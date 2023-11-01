In Moscow, actor Kanakhin, who participated in an attack on villages, was arrested in absentia

A court in Moscow arrested in absentia 41-year-old former “Theater of the Moon” actor Kirill Kanakhin, suspected of organizing an attack on villages in the Bryansk region. This is reported by TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

He was put on the international wanted list, the Meshchansky District Court added.

Previously, several criminal cases were opened against Kanakhin. According to preliminary data, the actor went over to the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and joined the Russian Volunteer Corps (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), in which he participated in the attack on the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

The attack of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Bryansk region, as a result of which a child was wounded and one person lost his life, occurred on March 2.