About 80 thousand people have registered for the Unified State Examination (USE) in Moscow this year. This was announced on Wednesday, February 3, at the press service of the Department of Education and Science of the capital.

“Registration for participation in the state final certification for educational programs of secondary general education has been completed in Moscow. About 80 thousand people have registered for participation in the state final certification of 2021, ” “RIA News” in the department.

It is specified that among them there are more than 68 thousand graduates of schools this year and about 12 thousand graduates of previous years.

Exams in 2021 will be held in two periods: main and additional. The main period is scheduled from May 25 to July 2, additional – from July 12 to 17.

The press service stressed that when organizing the examinations, all antiviral measures will be observed.

On December 25, 2020 it became known that the early period for the unified state examination in 2021 is canceled due to the current epidemiological situation. In addition, early examinations for ninth-grade graduates were canceled.

On January 27, the Minister of Education of Russia Sergey Kravtsov reported that in 2021 only those who plan to enter universities will take the Unified State Exam. He explained that those graduates who do not plan to enter universities will only take Russian language and mathematics in their schools.

Also on January 27, it was reported that Roszdravnadzor in 2021 does not intend to change the procedure for holding the exam in connection with the anti-epidemiological sanitary measures introduced in 2020. Gloves and disinfection will still be required to pass the exam.